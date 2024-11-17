Bournemouth defender Huijsen: My time will come here

Dean Huijsen is confident of establishing himself at Bournemouth.

The summer arrival from Juventus has managed just three appearances this season.

But he said from Spain U21's camp: "My time will come.

"I'm waiting for that, I keep working hard, training well... and when I play I do well. These are things that happen in football."

On featuring in the defeat at Liverpool, Huijsen added: "They were going like jets. It was a pretty difficult game, especially at Anfield. They had a big impact on me.

"But we have beaten City and Arsenal at Bournemouth, and things are always different at home."