Tribal Football
Most Read
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin scores for Denmark U18

Bournemouth defender Huijsen: My time will come here

Paul Vegas
Bournemouth defender Huijsen: My time will come here
Bournemouth defender Huijsen: My time will come hereAction Plus
Dean Huijsen is confident of establishing himself at Bournemouth.

The summer arrival from Juventus has managed just three appearances this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he said from Spain U21's camp: "My time will come.

"I'm waiting for that, I keep working hard, training well... and when I play I do well. These are things that happen in football."

On featuring in the defeat at Liverpool, Huijsen added: "They were going like jets. It was a pretty difficult game, especially at Anfield. They had a big impact on me.

"But we have beaten City and Arsenal at Bournemouth, and things are always different at home."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHuijsen DeanBournemouth
Related Articles
Bournemouth boss Iraola: A return to Athletic Bilbao...?
Bournemouth to lose recruitment chief Stewart to Hibs
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace