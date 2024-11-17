Bournemouth boss Iraola: A return to Athletic Bilbao...?

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says he's happy at Dean Court.

Speaking with Bilbao Cope, Iraola was asked about one day returning to Athletic Bilbao to take charge.

Advertisement Advertisement

He replied: “Everyone follows their own path, in the world of coaching you cannot make plans even in the medium term, it is only about meeting objectives, winning matches and each season, with what they ask of you.

"When you do well, you do better and if not... I am delighted, very happy here, I hope I can stay for more seasons."

Asked about comparisons between Bournemouth and former club Rayo Vallecano, he continued: “The competition and the packaging have changed, but due to the size and objectives of the club I don’t think it will be a very different scenario, I would even say that Rayo has more history and tradition.

"The Premier changes, the competition is different, you have to adapt. We have the advantage of last season, this year everything is not easier at a competitive level, but it is easier in terms of adaptation."