Bournemouth defender Huijsen agrees Real Madrid move, but...

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is ready to join Real Madrid this summer.

OkDiario says Real Madrid can sign Huijsen for his £50m buyout clause, though they would prefer to negotiate down the price.

Real intend to make a staggered offer with major bonuses, though are also willing to put players on the table in part-exchange.'

Meanwhile, OkDiario's founder and chief pundit Eduardo Inda stated on El Chiringuito that Huijsen has already agreed to move to Real.

Inda said, "I said that the Real Madrid has the yes of Huijsen, but Bournemouth asks for 50 million and Real Madrid wants to negotiate.

"If they don't make it cheaper, then Real Madrid will go with Joan Martínez as the central (defender) for the future."

Martinez, 17, is currently working his way back from an ACL injury suffered at the start of the season.