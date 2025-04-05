Dean Huijsen warned off summer Real Madrid move

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has been warned by a former coach against making a move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting defensive prospects in Europe thanks to a string of impressive performances for Bournemouth.

Advertisement Advertisement

Huijsen’s remarkable form saw him earn his first Spain cap and has earned interest from several elite clubs across the continent, including Real Madrid.

Juan Gutierrez, who coached Huijsen at Malaga, doesn’t believe he is ready for such a move just yet, and urged him to prioritise playing as much as possible.

His former coach told The Sun: “Dean is going to be a leader no matter where he goes, so I hope whoever signs him they play him as a starter, and he’s not a project for the future. He is a player for now. There are very few like that at his age, which is why I don’t know to what extent it would be a good option to sign for Real.

“No one can guarantee you’ll play because of your pretty face but if he leaves Bournemouth, it shouldn’t be to sit on the bench.

“At Madrid, Eder Militao is 27 and Antonio (Rudiger). Those two are untouchable and a recovered David Alaba would also be ahead of him.

“Carlo Ancelotti is an incredible manager but not a coach for young players — so Dean would be fourth-choice centre-back. That’s the reality. Barcelona is the opposite.

“They’re not afraid to use players from the academy but at Real the problem is the mentality of the club. Dean has to go to a place with a vision for the future, with guarantees he’ll play.

“But maybe staying at Bournemouth with Andoni Iraola for another year is the best option.”