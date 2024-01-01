Bournemouth defender Brown targeting senior breakthrough

Bournemouth defender Lewis Brown is targeting a senior breakthrough.

The 19 year-old has through the system at the Cherries.

Daniel Adu-Adjei and Dominic Sadi made their senior debuts last season.

He told the club's website: "You know there are opportunities at the club when you see your teammates doing well and you are always there for them.

“It’s a happy moment, not just for them, but for the team as well to know you can achieve something they have.”

He continued: “It’s an exciting period coming up, especially when you come back in for pre-season.”