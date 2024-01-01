Bournemouth chief Blake: Cook the embodiment of this club

Bournemouth chief Neill Blake is happy securing Lewis Cook to a new deal.

The midfielder penned terms to 2028 on Friday.

Blake said, “Lewis is the embodiment of an AFC Bournemouth player with his hard-working and professional approach, and we’re delighted to agree terms on a new long-term deal.

“He has produced such exceptional output over a long period of time with us, and to see him thriving after another fantastic season is great for the club.”

Cook has been with Bournemouth for eight years, joining in 2016.