Bournemouth defender Bevan delighted with new deal

Bournemouth defender Owen Bevan is delighted with his new deal.

The 20 year-old has penned a new four-year contract.

Bevan spent the first-half of last season on-loan at Cheltenham before moving to Hibs. But injury curtailed that loan move.

“The club have always supported me,” he told afcbTV.

“When I’ve been out on loan and done well, they’ve always rewarded me with a new contract.

“It shows a lot of faith in me. I think I can use that and push on again.

“I’ve been back training over the off-season. I’m pretty much ready to go in pre-season now and looking forward to kicking on again next season.

“I stayed a few extra weeks at the end of last season and have been in a week now. Hopefully I’ll hit the ground running on the first day of pre-season.”

He added: “I did the injury at Cheltenham, then was due to go to Hibs.

“A couple of days before, I reinjured the same quad. Hibs would’ve been a great move.

“But I can kick on again now because I’m feeling fit and ready to go.”