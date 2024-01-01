DONE DEAL: Sutton sign Bournemouth midfielder Wadham

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wadham has joined Sutton United.

Wadham moves to Sutton in a permanent deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

The London club were relegated from the Football League last season.

Manager Steve Morison said: ''I'm really pleased to have secured the services of Jack after a really successful loan at Worthing.

“He's had an excellent upbringing at Bournemouth and will add a different dimension to our midfield. His quality and ability will be evident when everyone gets to watch him at Gander Green Lane.''