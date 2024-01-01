Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Paulsen reveals Bournemouth plans

Paulsen reveals Bournemouth plans
Paulsen reveals Bournemouth plans
Paulsen reveals Bournemouth plansTribalfootball
Bournemouth signing Alex Paulsen is keeping an open mind about his status at the club.

The highly-rated shot stopper signed for the club this summer from Wellington Phoenix.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Many fans are uncertain about whether the 21-year-old will stake a claim for a regular starting spot.

Asked about the upcoming 2024/2025 season, Paulsen told the New Zealand Herald: “The four-year contract clearly shows that they are willing to have a plan for me to play in the English Premier League one day.

“Whether I start in the reserves or go out on loan, I’m up for those pathways.

“That hasn’t been finalized yet – we are still discussing it.”

Mentions
Premier LeaguePaulsen AlexBournemouthWellington PhoenixA-LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen
Dacosta Gonzalez pens new Bournemouth deal
Bournemouth defender Zabarnyi on PSG radar