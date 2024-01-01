Paulsen reveals Bournemouth plans

Bournemouth signing Alex Paulsen is keeping an open mind about his status at the club.

The highly-rated shot stopper signed for the club this summer from Wellington Phoenix.

Many fans are uncertain about whether the 21-year-old will stake a claim for a regular starting spot.

Asked about the upcoming 2024/2025 season, Paulsen told the New Zealand Herald: “The four-year contract clearly shows that they are willing to have a plan for me to play in the English Premier League one day.

“Whether I start in the reserves or go out on loan, I’m up for those pathways.

“That hasn’t been finalized yet – we are still discussing it.”