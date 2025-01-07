Bournemouth capture Chelsea academy star in major January move

Tribal Football
Bournemouth have confirmed that former Chelsea academy star Kai Crampton has signed for the club.

The Cherries have completed a deal to secure the teenage goalkeeper on a modest contract.

Crampton, who will be 18 next week, has played for England at under-16 and under-17 level.

He told afcb.co.uk: “I’m over the moon to sign for AFC Bournemouth. I feel like it will be a good start to my journey through my career.

“It will be a good opportunity to get a lot of game time and you can see there is a good pathway at this club as young players are breaking into the first team.

“I was at Chelsea for 11 years and had a good education there. I can bring my game knowledge of football to Bournemouth when I play.

“I just want to get as much game time as I can and do as well as I can to show the coaches and managers that I’m worth keeping.”

