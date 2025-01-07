DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign Lanus defender Soler

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Lanus fullback Julio Soler.

Soler moves to Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee and has penned a "long-term" contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bournemouth's president of football operations Tiago Pinto told afcb.co.uk: “We are delighted to welcome Julio to AFC Bournemouth.

“He is someone we have monitored closely and have been extremely impressed by his progress.”

First-team technical director Simon Francis added: “Julio is another talented young player who arrives highly sought after and we are pleased to have added him to our squad.

“With the way Andoni and his staff improve exciting prospects, we look forward to seeing Julio’s progress with us."