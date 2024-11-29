Bournemouth boss Iraola: Wolves clash will be good game

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is wary facing a revived Wolves this weekend.

The Cherries go to Molineux on Saturday.

Iraola said today: "I think it is going to be a good game because they are in their best moment of the season. They come with the last four with no losses.

"They had a difficult start but they faced only top teams.

"We have to be ready for a very good team. This week we are facing three opponents - Wolves, Spurs, Ipswich. The three of them are now probably in a very good moment and a good run, so we will have to be also at that level."

Asked if Bournemouth have a yellow card problem, Iraola also said:  "No, I think there are some clubs with more yellow cards than us. But it is true, the way we play sometimes, when you press aggressively you risk arriving a little bit late and sometimes you have to accept the yellows.

"When those are the cases I have no issues, sometimes you have to take a yellow because it is a very dangerous situation.

"Dissent or touching the ball when you shouldn't, these types of yellows we should avoid."

 

