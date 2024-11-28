Liverpool rival Man Utd for Bournemouth fullback Kerkez

Liverpool have jumped ahead of Manchester United in the race for Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool are said to be after Kerkez, while United have him on a long list of possible left-back additions.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21-year-old's contract with Bournemouth runs until the summer of 2028.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Milos Kerkez is drawing interest from several Premier League clubs.

"Liverpool is pursuing him, and he’s also on Manchester United’s long list of options. MUFC are actively searching for a new left-back, but the 21-year-old Hungarian is not currently at the top of their list.

"Contract with Bournemouth valid until 2028."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play