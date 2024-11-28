Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool rival Man Utd for Bournemouth fullback Kerkez
Liverpool rival Man Utd for Bournemouth fullback Kerkez
Liverpool have jumped ahead of Manchester United in the race for Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool are said to be after Kerkez, while United have him on a long list of possible left-back additions.  

The 21-year-old's contract with Bournemouth runs until the summer of 2028.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Milos Kerkez is drawing interest from several Premier League clubs.

"Liverpool is pursuing him, and he’s also on Manchester United’s long list of options. MUFC are actively searching for a new left-back, but the 21-year-old Hungarian is not currently at the top of their list.

"Contract with Bournemouth valid until 2028." 

 

