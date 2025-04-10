Bournemouth's Huijsen reveals his friends have asked him to join Real Madrid this summer

AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has told the Spanish media that his friends have asked him to join Real Madrid this summer.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Huijsen revealed that his inner circle is pushing his towards a move to Los Blancos in what would be one of the biggest transfers of the summer. The defender revealed this to El Chiringuito’s Los amigos de Edu and did not rule out him leaving the Cherries.

“My friends are asking me to sign for Real Madrid.

“Well… It’s a big team. Every player wants to play as far as possible, you know? I don’t know, but we’ll see what happens.”

He was also full of praise for Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti who recently led his side to a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League as they look to bounce back in the second leg.

“I think he is a very good coach. He is not at Real Madrid for nothing, he has something special.”

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer and signed a contract until 2030 and has slowly become one of the best young defenders in Europe. His performances were rewarded with a call up from Spain last month and Madrid are clearly lining up a bid for the teenager who would likely find it hard to ignore the call from the La Liga giants.

The Bournemouth player has also confirmed his release clause without providing any numbers. Reports have speculated it to be around £50M which Madrid should have no problem paying as they seek to rebuild their ageing defense.

“I have a contract until 2030, and I have an exit clause. How much is my exit clause? The truth is, I don’t feel very strongly about it…” he added.