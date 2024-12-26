Bournemouth boss Iraola: Impressed by Christie...?
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says Ryan Christie's outstanding form is to be expected.
The Scotland midfielder was again superb in Sunday's win at Manchester United.
Iraola said: “Impressed, no, because we know the level he has, and I think he's been very consistent. Very consistent.
“I think Ryan is giving every week his level, without the ball, on the ball, it's not a surprise anymore.
“I think when you do it consistently for basically more than one year, I would say in that position, I think he is the player he is and he's as good as he's showing for a long period.”