Bournemouth boss Iraola: Impressed by Christie...?

Paul Vegas
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says Ryan Christie's outstanding form is to be expected.

The Scotland midfielder was again superb in Sunday's win at Manchester United.

Iraola said: “Impressed, no, because we know the level he has, and I think he's been very consistent. Very consistent.

“I think Ryan is giving every week his level, without the ball, on the ball, it's not a surprise anymore.

“I think when you do it consistently for basically more than one year, I would say in that position, I think he is the player he is and he's as good as he's showing for a long period.” 

