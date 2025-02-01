Bournemouth boss Iraola unhappy with Liverpool penalty

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was left frustrated with Liverpool's penalty in Saturday's 2-0 defeat.

Lewis Cook was deemed to have tripped Reds attacker Cody Gakpo, which eventually saw Mohamed Salah convert from the spot.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola said afterwards: “It's probably a slight touch.

“I haven't seen the play but with it looks like he trips after the slight touch. But I would just say Evanilson against Brentford, exactly the same play.

“I would say even that one is more clear. So, I accept. You call that one, you call this one, perfect.

“You don't call that one, you don't call this one, perfect.

“But you don't call one and you call the other, then I have to complain.”

On the referee’s performance, Iraola said: “When you ask me a lot about the referee, I think in this kind of level of game I think the players are the ones that receive all the comments, all the appreciation, all the value what they've done for from Liverpool, from Bournemouth and that's what I'm going to try to do.”