Bournemouth boss Iraola: Fine margins decided Liverpool clash

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was left disappointed after their defeat at home to Liverpool.

The Reds won 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Mohamed Salah.

Iraola said: “We didn't get the result obviously, but I think we gave us a chance. I think we played a high-level game, both teams.

“I think the quality of the game has been quite high but against these top teams I think you need the small details to happen to your side sometimes.

“We hit the post. We hit the post again, the goal, just millimetres disallowed.

“We needed to punish them because I think we knew that we would concede some chances because both teams play quite open.

“There will be transitions for both teams and probably we should have scored. We should have scored to put them under some pressure.”

Iraola also told the Daily Echo: “At the end, in every game, even when you win like we won the last games there are good and bad things and we will analyse everything and for sure we could have done some things better.

“But overall I'm very pleased with the performance. I think like I said we gave us chances against Liverpool. I think it's very, very difficult to win against Liverpool.

“And now we will just analyse it, 24 hours, and start thinking in the next game that now is the cup game that we have against Everton.”