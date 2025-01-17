Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Leon Scarlett leaves Arsenal for QPR

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Leon Scarlett leaves Arsenal for QPRAction Plus
Leon Scarlett has left Arsenal for QPR.

The teenage midfielder has signed scholarship forms with QPR.

Scarlett put pen to paper with the Rs this week, reports Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website.

The youngster follows Cory Brew, with the former Gunners academy defender moving to QPR last summer.

Two other members of Arsenal's U16 squad are on the move this month, goalkeeper Danny Dixon has signed for Bournemouth, while forward Jayden Adetiba has also been trialling with the Cherries.

