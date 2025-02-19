Tribal Football
Bournemouth boss Iraola could replace Ancelotti once he leaves Real Madrid

Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth boss Iraola could replace Ancelotti once he leaves Real Madrid
Action Plus
Reports suggest that Andoni Iraola is being considered to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

The Bournemouth boss has been making a strong impression since his move from Rayo Vallecano to the south coast in 2023.

Iraola has guided the Cherries to 31 wins in 72 games at the helm.

This season, his side has reached new heights with 12 victories and only six losses in 25 matches.

Bournemouth now sit in fifth place, just one point from the top four, and boast a +15 goal difference.

According to The Mail, his impressive work has definitely caught the attention of the football world.

