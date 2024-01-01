Bournemouth boss Iraola praises Travers after Chelsea performance

Tribal Football
Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has lavished praise on his goalkeeper. 

The Spaniard was pleased with Mark Travers’ performance against Chelsea on Saturday. 

While he was not able to prevent a 1-0 loss, he deputized admirably for loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga

The latter is a Chelsea player, so could not play against his parent team in the Premier League. 

Iraola said: “Probably he didn't have the job he expected against Chelsea, because when you play against Chelsea, you expect, I remember past season, I think 0-0 here, they had many more chances against us, many more. 

“Today, I think he was good. 

“His delivery, distribution was good, the (Chelsea) goal, he cannot do anything and I think he played well.” 

