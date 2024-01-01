Sancho happy with winning Chelsea debut: Amazing!

Jadon Sancho was delighted with a winning debut for Chelsea at Bournemouth.

Sancho came on at halftime to help Chelsea earn their 1-0 win via an 86th minute Christopher Nkunku goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said, "First of all it is amazing to make my debut for Chelsea. Just being back playing I'm very grateful. The team played very well and we are happy with the three points.

"I've been working hard for this moment and I'm just happy that I got my chance. I had a great end to last season being in the Champions League final. I'm just happy to make my debut for Chelsea.

"I have to thank all the staff and my team-mates. The first day I came in, they made me feel welcome and I'm so happy to feel this comfortable."