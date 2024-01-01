Bournemouth boss Iraola praises Sinisterra for his world class finishing

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola feels Luis Sinisterra has a great instinct for scoring goals.

Even though he came back late to preseason after the Copa America, Sinisterra has been impressive.

He has scored twice in two friendlies, prompting praise from his boss ahead of the new Premier League season.

“Sini always has a good instinct for the goals,” Iraola told the Daily Echo.

“He is a good finisher. I think he is a better header than people think, because he is not as tall and they underestimate his heading ability.

“But we could see during last season, even in set plays, he is someone that is dangerous.

“(On Saturday) he finished very well. It was a very good cross from Dango.

“It is important that all the players there behind the striker can add goals.”