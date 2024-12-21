Bournemouth boss Iraola: Outtara progress is matching the team

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is delighted with the progress of Dango Ouattara this season.

Ahead of facing Manchester United on Sunday, Iraola admits Outtara's development is pleasing him.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the Daily Echo: “I think he has been, like the team, improving.

“He has started more slowly and once he has played more minutes, more minutes, more minutes, we’ve finished much better.

“And Dango personally I feel the same.

“He has been a threat. He has had a great chance, especially first half after good balls and good finishes, but he couldn't score today.”