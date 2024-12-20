Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially
Chilwell preparing to leave Chelsea
Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Spurs and Arsenal kept apart

Academy starlet Eze signs first professional contract with Ipswich

Zack Oaten
Academy starlet Eze signs first professional contract with Ipswich
Academy starlet Eze signs first professional contract with IpswichAction Plus
Academy first-year scholar Nelson Eze has signed his first professional deal with IpswichTown this week.

Eze, who is 6ft 6in tall and is a versatile asset, can play in centre midfield as well as a number ten or central striker which could be useful for manager Kieran McKenna in the near future. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 17-year-old is a top talent for his age and has mainly featured for Town U18s this season, including in their FA Youth Cup defeat at Bournemouth earlier this month. 

Writing on Instagram, the youngster expressed his delight in signing the deal as he committed his future to the Premier League side. 

“Happy to have signed my first professional contract with Ipswich Town.” 

Mentions
IpswichBournemouthPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ipswich's Burgess on Bournemouth loss: We have to use that as fuel
Ipswich exit the FA Youth Cup after surprise loss to Bournemouth
Ipswich attacker Chaplin: Bournemouth defeat undeserved