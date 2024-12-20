Academy starlet Eze signs first professional contract with Ipswich

Academy first-year scholar Nelson Eze has signed his first professional deal with IpswichTown this week.

Eze, who is 6ft 6in tall and is a versatile asset, can play in centre midfield as well as a number ten or central striker which could be useful for manager Kieran McKenna in the near future.

The 17-year-old is a top talent for his age and has mainly featured for Town U18s this season, including in their FA Youth Cup defeat at Bournemouth earlier this month.

Writing on Instagram, the youngster expressed his delight in signing the deal as he committed his future to the Premier League side.

“Happy to have signed my first professional contract with Ipswich Town.”