Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Bournemouth boss Iraola: Kluivert shouldn't be down about Holland snub

Bournemouth boss Iraola: Kluivert shouldn't be down about Holland snub
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Kluivert shouldn't be down about Holland snub
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Kluivert shouldn't be down about Holland snub Action Plus
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says Justin Kluivert shouldn't be down after missing Euros selection with Holland.

Many believe Kluivert deserved a place in the Oranje squad given his form with the Cherries last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Iraola told the Daily Echo: “You realise now how difficult it is to play for your national team, especially with some countries.

“You see the French players that are not going to be involved and that is a hell of a team.

“Or the Dutch players, or German players. You say it is impossible he is not involved, but for sure there are reasons.

“Every national team coach is thinking ‘we are going to play this way, I need this profile, this other profile and probably it is a shame, but I cannot fit everyone’.

“With Justin, it is a little bit the same.

“He finished the season very strong. He has made the numbers.

“He is in a good place. But it is strong opposition.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueKluivert JustinBournemouth
Related Articles
Solanke breaks silence on Bournemouth exit rumours
Adams: Iraola surprised Bournemouth players with 'minimalist' tactics
Everton, Bournemouth eyeing Roma youngster Bove