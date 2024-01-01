Tribal Football
Adams: Iraola surprised Bournemouth players with 'minimalist' tactics

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams admits many of his teammates were surprised by manager Andoni Iraola's approach.

Adams says the former Rayo Vallecano coach is very 'hands off'  when it comes to tactics.

He told the Daily Mail:  “I think at the beginning it was tough for people to understand because he's a minimalist.

"He doesn't go overboard - draining you with tactics, making things confusing. It's very simple and to the point.

“I think some people were searching for a little bit too much instruction and needed to be guided a little bit too much.” 

Adams also laughed: “Some people that were stable and comfortable in that environment said… what, is this guy crazy?” 

