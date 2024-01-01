Bournemouth boss Iraola: I have no doubts about Billing

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has heaped praise on midfielder Philip Billing.

The Denmark star has not complained despite his game time being reduced.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the midfielder wants to play more games, Iraola is impressed by how he got on with the job last term.

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “He started by playing much more minutes than he ended.

“He was coming from very good seasons.

“I have no doubt about his level. He is a very, very good player.

“But it has been very difficult for me, because especially with Justin and Alex Scott, players that could play there in his position, with Ryan Christie performing so well, the competition there is very high.

“But I am happy with how he has helped the team, even from the bench in second halves.

“For someone who is used to playing more, he hasn’t complained.

“He has been pushing. He has been willing to take the 10 minutes or 20 minutes.

“He has scored important goals also for us (last season).

“I am really happy with this attitude, because it is not always easy when you are used to playing more, starting almost every game and they ask you to play a role that probably you think is not so important.

“He has been very valuable.”