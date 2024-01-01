Bournemouth boss Iraola happy with Forest draw - and Huijsen debut

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was happy with their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Forest had the lead via Chris Wood before Antoine Semenyo found Bournemouth's equaliser on 86 minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola later said: "I am probably pleased because you score at the end and you feel like you recovered one point. At the end we level the game. We probably had more chances but from set-pieces they are difficult. I think in the end it is fair.

"We had the momentum and we were pushing a lot, I could feel the win was close. But unluckily for us we didn't put it in, we have to live with the point.

"We were quite consistent. The level of the game was quite low, especially with the injury to Danilo. The game was quite slow.

"We didn't have a specific number nine and were changing a lot of times. I think we dealt quite well, right now we have to push and everyone has to adapt to the situation."

On Dean Huijsen's debut, he added: "I think it was very good. It was a very difficult game for him in this atmosphere against Chris Wood, you know he will put you under pressure. He did very well. It was a good performance and he has to build on this.