Nuno insists Forest happy with Prem refs
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo said they trust referees.

The Premier League club did not enjoy the best of relationships with match officials last term.

However, the Portuguese manager wants to draw a line under the matter for this term.

Asked about refereeing decisions, Nuno said: "I hope not, honestly.

"We had a nice meeting, the managers, and he (Howard Webb) explained in detail the changes that they want to implement. Decisions to take less time, better decisions, I'm confident.

"I'm really confident after the meetings we've had things will improve, not only for Forest but for all the Premier League. They are trying very hard to improve. We have to trust the referees."

