Bournemouth boss Iraola happy Howe back for 125 year celebration

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is happy the club celebrates 125 years today against Eddie Howe's Newcastle.

It was under Howe that initially Bournemouth reached the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola said, “I think it's probably very fitting that Eddie comes with Newcastle.

“It's a big part of the history of the club, I think 125 years, there are a lot of years, there is a lot of history.

“Probably here in England you don't see it as special, but for me, I come from outside, 125 years is a lot.

“I feel lucky to be part (of it) now in this special moment.”