Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands
Flamengo coach Tite admits Man Utd want Wesley
Man Utd boss Ten Hag on new signings: We have to look for better
Arteta explains Timber Arsenal start

Bournemouth boss Iraola happy Howe back for 125 year celebration

Bournemouth boss Iraola happy Howe back for 125 year celebration
Bournemouth boss Iraola happy Howe back for 125 year celebration
Bournemouth boss Iraola happy Howe back for 125 year celebrationAction Plus
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is happy the club celebrates 125 years today against Eddie Howe's Newcastle.

It was under Howe that initially Bournemouth reached the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Iraola said, “I think it's probably very fitting that Eddie comes with Newcastle.

“It's a big part of the history of the club, I think 125 years, there are a lot of years, there is a lot of history.

“Probably here in England you don't see it as special, but for me, I come from outside, 125 years is a lot.

“I feel lucky to be part (of it) now in this special moment.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueHowe EddieBournemouthNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Eales praises "amazing coach" Howe as Newcastle look to secure Champions League football
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Howe says he has "evolved the squad" and is hopeful ahead of new season