Iraola happy for Bournemouth fans after historic double against Southampton

Bournemouth's victory at Southampton means a first ever home and away double against Saints.

The Cherries won 3-1 at St Mary's on Saturday, having done the same at Dean Court earlier this season.

On the achievement, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said: “I'm happy because to celebrate two wins this season. I think is a game that for sure supporters want to win.

“And to have also the moment at the end with them and everyone enjoying it, I think is really positive.”

The three points saw the Cherries move up to fifth on the Premier League table.