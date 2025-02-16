Southampton boss Juric: Really bad first-half handed Bournemouth their win

Tribal Football
Southampton boss Ivan Juric says they paid for a poor first-half after their defeat at home to Bournemouth.

The Cherries were comfortable 3-1 winners on Saturday as they marked a first ever league double against Saints.

"(It was) a bad first half, really bad. I'm disappointed with the first half, it was not good enough to compete with them," admitted Juric. 

"We have to play until the last moment, trying to do our best. I know it's a difficult situation. I understand the guys.

"We are all disappointed, I am with myself, they are with themselves, everybody. But we have to be like professionals and do our best.

"We cannot say that they don't have motivation. What we can say about this team, even at 2-0, they are pushing, they want to score.

"In the second half, they did really great for 30 minutes until we conceded the third goal. They were like I wanted my team to be.

"Like always, my team was aggressive, stealing the ball, attacking with lots of players, creating lots of chances. We have to try to play like this more times." 

