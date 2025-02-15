Iraola "very happy" as Bournemouth win at Southampton

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was left delighted after their 3-1 win at Southampton.

Goals from Dango Ouattara, Ryan Christie and Marcus Tavernier sealed victory for the Cherries, with Kamaldeen Sulemana scoring for Saints.

Iraola said: “I feel very happy, for the points, for the win and for the performance.

“You know what I think, I don't care if it's because of the goal average we are fifth or sixth or seventh. Right now, we are on 43 points. That is a good amount for this moment of the season.

“But I'm more concerned about keeping this performance level as long as we can. That will put us in a good position at the end.”

On Europe, Iraola also stated: “No, I think we’re far from there.

“A reality would be at the end of the season. Unfortunately for us it's not.

“And we have to continue performing well. If we continue performing well, we may have a chance. When there are five, six games remaining and then we are fighting. So right now we are still in the process, still more than one third of the league, I think, to play.

“So we focus in now in the next week. We have a very important week, three important games and definitely not farther than this.”