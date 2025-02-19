Casemiro: Man Utd fans have seen the best football of my career

Tribal Football
Casemiro says Manchester United fans have seen the best football of his career.

The Real Madrid hero says his first year with the Red Devils was the best of his career at an individual level. 

He told AS: "If you look at my career in relation to the individual plan, the first season in United is my best as a professional footballer. 

"I'm not saying that in relation to titles. There were the Champions League titles in Real Madrid the ultimate. 

"But compared to me as a player, Old Trafford saw the best version in the first year."

In the 2022/23 season, Casemiro made 51 appearances for United, scoring seven goals and making seven assists.

