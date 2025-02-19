Man Utd veteran Casemiro stuns Ronaldo with new Messi claims

Veteran Casemiro, who has shared Manchester United and Real Madrid dressing rooms with Cristiano Ronaldo, conceded that Lionel Messi is the better player.

The debate over who’s superior has raged on for years, with Messi’s 2022 World Cup win sparking more discussion despite the enduring rivalry.

Given his close ties with Ronaldo, Casemiro’s straightforward praise of Messi, as noted by Diario AS, is especially striking.

"I could never stop him on my own," he admitted. "It was impossible. I needed help from Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos... but just me, impossible. He was unstoppable."

"It's difficult to explain," he said.

"Messi was one of the best players in history, but we had another player, Cristiano Ronaldo. What they both did is unrepeatable. In my generation the best were Cristiano, Messi... they did a lot for football and they changed it.

"Just like Guardiola changed football with the tiki-taka, these two changed it too. 50 goals a season and it seemed like something normal. Those two players will stay in our memories."