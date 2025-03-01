Bournemouth boss Iraola confirms Araujo return

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has welcomed the boost of Julian Aruajo's return from injury.

The Mexico fullback has recovered from hamstring surgery and is set for a training ground return.

“We received the good news about Julian,” Iraola said.

“He went to Finland to check with the surgeon and everything looks fine and he's clear to start training with no limitations and he's available.”

Bournemouth's FA Cup clash with Wolves, however, will be too soon for Araujo.

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I think he travelled two days ago back from Finland.

“Health-wise he's available in the sense of, okay, they've cleared him to train, to play normally, but it's true that it is early. It's early for him.

“I don't know he is going to be in the squad probably depends on the places we have available or not but it's good news not for tomorrow but for the next games I think he will be one more.”