Iraola says many of his Bournemouth squad deserve a call up to Tuchel's England side

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has opened up in his recent press conference as he prepares to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.

Iraola’s side face league rivals Wolves this weekend, a side they lost 1-0 to this month thanks to a first half goal from Matheus Cunha. The Cherries will be hoping for a better result this time as they try to progress to the next round of the competition.

He first provided updates on Ryan Christie, Julián Araujo and the rest of the squad who are recovering from Tuesday night’s defeat to Brighton.

“(The squad) is not going to change a lot in only two or three days.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for Ryan Christie to be available; he hasn’t had an acute injury but it’s something that he’s dealing with.

“I don’t want to rule him out because we still have one day and we will try until the end, but I think it’s going to be difficult.

“We also received good news about Julián, he went to Finland to check with a surgeon and everything looks fine. He’s clear to start training with no limitations and he is available.

“I don’t think there are more changes, no.”

He continued on Araujo who he admits may not make it into the squad as he slowly recovers from injury.

“He travelled back from Finland two days ago and, health-wise, he is available because they’ve cleared him to train and play normally.

“It’s true that it’s early for him and I don’t know if he’s going to be in the squad, that depends on the places we have available or not.

“It’s good news, if not for tomorrow then for the next games.”

The last of the team news was centered on skipper Adam Smith who Iraola confirmed will not be back this weekend.

“I think it’s still not clear. He’s having some issues with the calf in his recovery; it was a hamstring injury but now he’s having issues in his calf.

“He’s still not training with us, no.”

Iraola was then questioned about not having defender Illia Zabarnyi for three games after he was sent off against Wolves.

“It's difficult because obviously he's a player that when he's available, we've used him. Also very robust, very reliable and is a key player for us. Obviously, these things will happen to all the teams during the season and we'll have to show also that we have more players that can do their job and be very important for the team. But definitely Zaba is a very important player for us.”

Next, he was asked about the last game against Wolves, which ended up in defeat and if he is looking at the footage to try and change the outcome this time around.

“I think we played just basically 30 minutes against 11, so we analysed the 30 minutes, but there is also another game from our side.

“There is another game from their side. Small adjustments, you can use it as a reference. But most of the game, the majority of the game, was like an unbalanced game, playing with one player less.

“So tactically you cannot learn a lot of things. And I think it's also different because it's a cup competition. One of the teams is going to finish their journey tomorrow in the competition and we want to be in the draw.

“We are talking about qualifying for quarterfinals. That starts to sound really nice. So I think the way these games are played are a little bit different.

“We have to consider the chance to go to extra time, penalties. I think it's different.”

Finally, he spoke on Lewis Cook and his chances of getting in the England squad under new manager Thomas Tuchel. He revealed the he thinks a lot of his side could get into the team and deserve the call up to that level.

“It's not my decisions to make. I love Lewis Cook. I think he's a very, very good player.

“I feel very lucky to have him in our squad but is the same way you asked me when Dom Solanke was here past season.

“For us, he's very, very good but I don't know the plans of the new manager, new ideas so I don't know what he thinks the only thing I can say that for me is a top player and I feel very lucky to have him.

“Not only Lewis Cook, I think we have more players who could play at this level but if you ask I suppose Thomas Tuchel he analysing, not 25, probably he's analysing 100 English players that probably have the level to play in the international level so it's not about if they have the level, it's about if they are, I don't know how many they call now, 23, 25, 26 players that are the correct ones for the way England wants to play.”