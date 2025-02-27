Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
Liverpool preparing for big summer transfer spend
Rice in angry exchange with Gabriel at end of Arsenal draw
Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo: You're wrong to say that

Gomez opens up on his first Brighton start: I need to keep working and giving my best

Ansser Sadiq
Gomez opens up on his first Brighton start: I need to keep working and giving my best
Gomez opens up on his first Brighton start: I need to keep working and giving my bestAction Plus
Diego Gomez gave a balanced assessment of his first Brighton start and discussed it with Paraguay’s head coach.

The midfielder impressed early on in Brighton’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the Amex.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later met national team boss Gustavo Alfaro, who was in attendance for the match.

Gomez told The Argus: “I was very happy with the win and to get more minutes and to start the game.

“It was a very difficult match. We knew they are playing well and fortunately we got a great win.

“I always work hard to do my best and help the team. Luckily my first half was quite good.

“You have to always keep going with humility and with a positive mind, thinking of the next match.

“The truth is the second half was a bit more difficult because they got on top of us.

“They had a lot of intensity but we got the win.

“I felt a little tired in the second half because I had two months, almost three, I am back playing as a starter.

“I need to keep working and giving my best.”

Mentions
Gomez DiegoBrightonBournemouthPremier League
Related Articles
Brighton CEO condemns abuse: How anyone thinks rash judgments help is beyond all of us
Hurzeler admits Brighton "a lucky winner" against Bournemouth
Iraola can't fault Bournemouth players after Brighton defeat