Gomez opens up on his first Brighton start: I need to keep working and giving my best

Diego Gomez gave a balanced assessment of his first Brighton start and discussed it with Paraguay’s head coach.

The midfielder impressed early on in Brighton’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the Amex.

He later met national team boss Gustavo Alfaro, who was in attendance for the match.

Gomez told The Argus: “I was very happy with the win and to get more minutes and to start the game.

“It was a very difficult match. We knew they are playing well and fortunately we got a great win.

“I always work hard to do my best and help the team. Luckily my first half was quite good.

“You have to always keep going with humility and with a positive mind, thinking of the next match.

“The truth is the second half was a bit more difficult because they got on top of us.

“They had a lot of intensity but we got the win.

“I felt a little tired in the second half because I had two months, almost three, I am back playing as a starter.

“I need to keep working and giving my best.”