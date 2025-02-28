Pereira on winning the FA Cup with Wolves: It's difficult of course but we can do it

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira spoke in his recent press conference ahead of Saturday's FA Cup trip to Bournemouth.

Pereira first opened up on the on fitness of Emmanuel Agbadou, Hwang Hee-chan, Goncalo Guedes and Rodrigo Gomes heading into the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

"They are recovering. I think for this match, Hee-chan will recover and be available. The other ones we'll need to wait a bit more."

The Portuguese head coach then moved on to how his side needs to improve on from the midweek Premier League defeat against Fulham which was a disappointing performance.

"We need to be different because the levels of concentration (were low), and we cannot start the first and second half (conceding) goals. It is impossible because here (Bournemouth) they punish you with goals. You cannot make these types of mistakes and go there sleeping.

"The team knows we can play better football, attacking the space and not losing our position every time. There is a lot to correct. We want to be better than the last game because each game has to be a lesson."

Wolves have won the FA Cup four times throughout their history and Pereira revealed that he is optimistic and dreams of lifting the trophy.

"In this moment football has changed a lot but you know, tomorrow is a chance and an opportunity for us to move forward and we cannot think about the draw.

"We need to win. In my mind, in our mind, we need to go through with the intention to win the game and move forward. I cannot speak about dreams, it's like in life, if you have a lot of dreams and do nothing to achieve them, it's only dreams, but if you set the targets, we must take the steps to reach the target, this is one of those steps. It's difficult of course but we can do it."