Bournemouth boss Iraola confident more to come from Jebbison

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is convinced there's more to come from Daniel Jebbison after a first ever Premier League goal.

Jebbison struck in defeat to Manchester City this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I think Jebbo is finishing well also the season. He's training well. Someone who has the physicality, probably he needs to improve the tactical side.

“He hasn't been with us a lot so I think he's getting better, in how we press, how we attack the spaces, how he can benefit from this kind of pressures.

“Our nines always, Solanke, Evanilson, have scored these kinds of goals putting pressure on defenders, benefiting with these small mistakes.

“And I'm really happy for him because even if was very late, I'm sure for him has been a good thing.”