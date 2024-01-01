Bournemouth boss Iraola: Brooks, Unal ready for Liverpool

Tribal Football
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says David Brooks and Enes Unal are now fully fit.

Both have recovered after injuries suffered last season and could face Liverpool today.

On Brooks, Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I think the recovery has been on good terms.

“Everything has gone according to the plan.

“The other day (against Everton) he was not ready, really. He had trained just one day with the team, but it was good to have him there and support the teammates.

“Now after two weeks, I think he's much more ready. I think his injury, shoulder injury is different because he has been running, he has been doing a lot of things.

“He couldn't train with contact, let's say, but it's not like he has to recover the form.

“I think he was more or less ready to be thrown into the group and I see him that he's ready to contribute straight away.”

On Unal, he added: “I think Enes was very important the second part of last season.

“I think he gave us a lot of different options and probably he's a little bit behind Brooksy in preparation, he has been out more time.”

The Cherries boss added: “He has trained mainly with the group last week (before the Chelsea game), so I think he's also available to start helping us.” 

