Bournemouth announce successful surgery for Evanilson

Paul Vegas
Bournemouth have announced successful surgery for Evanilson.

The Brazilian striker went under the knife for a broken metatarsal suffered on the weekend.

Bournemouth confirmed this morning: "Evanilson has undergone a successful procedure to repair a fractured metatarsal sustained during Saturday's 1-0 win over Everton.

"Another tireless performance from the Brazilian striker, who has been instrumental in the club's recent good form, was brought to an end when he was substituted with discomfort in the final stages. Further assessment following the match revealed a broken bone that would require surgery.

"The club's medical staff will now provide Evanilson with their full support through the rehabilitation process, ensuring he has the best possible recovery."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEvanilsonBournemouth
