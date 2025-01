DONE DEAL: Bournemouth snap up Chelsea goalkeeper Crampton

Bournemouth have snapped up Chelsea goalkeeper Kai Crampton.

Crampton moves to the Cherries from Chelsea's academy.

The teen was with Chelsea since the Under-8s and featured for the U18s this past year.

Crampton also made two senior appearances for National League South side Hampton & Richmond in matchday loan arrangements.

He joins Bournemouth in a permanent transfer.