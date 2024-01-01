Bournemouth announce partnership with Japanese club Kyoto Sanga

AFC Bournemouth have announced a partnership with top-flight Japanese club, Kyoto Sanga, in a bid to improve youth development between the two sides.

Coaching, training, scouting networks and improvements at an academy level are priorities for both clubs as this partnership brings a new dawn for each team.

Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth’s president of football operations discussed what an exciting deal this is for both parties as their relationship continues to grow.

“This is an exciting step in our efforts to expand the club's global network. We will work closely with Kyoto Sanga in this strategic partnership, continuing with our aim of identifying and improving talent around the world.

“Discussions have been constructive throughout and we're looking forward to creating a positive and long-lasting impact between the two clubs.”

Akira Iino, the Kyoto Sanga president, also opened up on the deal which will enhance each club and improve them across the board.

“We are very honoured to be partnering with AFC Bournemouth, a club with a rich tradition and history. AFC Bournemouth competes in the English Premier League, one of the world's most prestigious leagues, and has global resources as a group, which Kyoto Sanga F.C. considers to be a respected partner with much to learn.

“We would like to exchange information in various fields such as player development, scouting information, coaching methods, and marketing techniques, aiming to build a relationship where we can mutually enhance the value of each other's clubs.”