Arsenal receive boost over Saka injury concerns

There's confidence Bukayo Saka will be fit for Arsenal's clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

Saka was forced off in England's defeat to Greece on Friday and missed Sunday's Nations League win in Finland.

But the hamstring strain is only minor and he is set to be involved against the Cherries.

Before the 3-1 win last night, England caretaker coach Lee Carsley said: “Bukayo would have been close but it would have been unfair to take a risk with him.

“He’s a positive person and I expect him to be fine.”