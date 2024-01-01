Arsenal fear Havertz will miss big week when season resumes

Arsenal management are concerned Kai Havertz could be missing for another fortnight.

Havertz pulled out of Germany's squad for their Nations League ties with a knee strain.

There was hope the injury would only be minor, but football.london says Havertz could be missing for longer than initially expected.

When the season resumes this weekend, Arsenal will face Bournemouth, Shakhtar Donetsk and Liverpool over eight days.

And there's now a belief Havertz will struggle to make any of those three games as he continues his recovery.