Bouaddi agrees personal terms with Man City and wants to join Maresca's project ASAP

Ayyoub Bouaddi is keen to leave Lille as he prepares to make the switch to Manchester City this summer.

Following his performances for Morocco at the World Cup, City have been keen to lock down Bouaddi’s signature ahead of the new campaign which now kicks off in less than two weeks.

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City have ramped up their efforts to get the deal over the line over the past week and the deal is said to be in the final stages in what is an exciting twist following the departure of Rodri to Barcelona which is set to be confirmed later this week.

Signing Bouaddi would take City’s summer spend to £200m on two players following the £116m deal for Elliott Anderson from Nottingham Forest, showing the ambition from manager Enzo Maresca who is attempting to fill the shoes of former manager Pep Guardiola.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano spoke on the deal this week, revealing that it is nearly over the line and that Bouaddi is desperate to have it completed as soon as possible.

“Ayyoub Bouaddi and his camp have now reached an agreement on personal terms with Manchester City.

“#MCFC expected to seal the deal with Lille as next step, already advanced as Bouaddi preference would be to join City NOW — rather than in 2027.”

Lille are seeking a fee of €100M (£86m) for the Morocco international and City may have negotiated that fee down to €70–80M package according to reports.

Bouaddi made a total of 35 starts and five substitute outings in Ligue 1 and Europa League fixtures during 2025-26. He also made five starts for Morocco at the World Cup at 18 years old and City will aim to harness his talent for the future where they believe he could become a world class talent.