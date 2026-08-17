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Race for Arsenal's Nwaneri heats up with Premier League clubs ready to go 'all in'

Race for Arsenal's Nwaneri heats up with Premier League clubs ready to go 'all in'
Race for Arsenal's Nwaneri heats up with Premier League clubs ready to go 'all in'Ryan Crockett / DeFodi Images / Profimedia

Ethan Nwaneri's Arsenal exit is looking more likely than ever with several Premier League clubs ready to battle European counterparts for his signature.

Nwaneri, 19, spent the second half of last season on loan with French giants Marseille, but as the club struggled, so did he with two goals in just 11 appearances.

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He has since returned to the club but missed out on a place in Arsenal’s squad for their comfortable 3-0 Community Shield win over Enzo Maresca’s Man City.

It’s been widely reported that Arsenal are looking to sell the young forward, with first team minutes likely to be at a premium for Nwaneri.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the race for his signature is expected to heat up over the final couple of weeks of the summer transfer window.

Serie A heavyweights AC Milan and Turkish champions Galatasaray are understood to have made formal enquiries for Nwaneri.

Now, as yet unnamed Premier League clubs are ready to enter the fray and go ‘all in’ for the highly-rated youngster.

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Premier LeagueEthan NwaneriArsenalFootball transfers