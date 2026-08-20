Wright confused by Arsenal's transfer plans: Desperate to sell but we went for Vini Jr?

Ian Wright has admitted he is confused by Arsenal's transfer movement this summer as the window remains open.

Earlier this month it was revealed the Gunners are opening to selling Ethan Nwaneri and even offered Miles Lewis-Skelly to both Manchester United and Chelsea in an attempt to sell off an academy star for pure profit.

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Arsenal have brought in a number of world class talents such as Bruno Guimaraes and were linked with his Brazilian teammate Vinicius Jr last month as they sought what would have been a record breaking deal for the Real Madrid winger.

The Premier League champions are still busy in the transfer market and could still sign another big name as they offload young, homemade talents.

However, Real Madrid officially announced that Vinícius had signed a new contract running until 30 June 2032, making a deal impossible for Arsenal.

Wright confused by Arsenal's transfer business

Speaking this week, Wright revealed that he was dumbfounded by how the club could have been chasing the Madrid star but are also desperate to sell young talents for profit.

"You know what's confusing? How can we be in for Vinicius Junior when we're looking to break records trying to sign this guy but now we're desperate to sell. What's going on?

"We've got a big squad and somebody has to leave but it seems like everyone leaving Arsenal is going to Turkey, that's another thing.

"The unfortunate thing you get when you've got a player who comes through the academy and breaks in to the first team and does what they do, you've always got that noose of pure profit on them.

"It's the same with Ethan Nwaneri. I'm hearing now that they're not going to sell him they want to loan him which I'm quite pleased about because I don't think at any stage he's had a run to have a go at playing in that team.”

With just 11 days left before the transfer window slams shut, it will be interesting to see what manager Mikel Arteta decides to do as he prepares to face Coventry City on Friday night to kick off the Premier League campaign