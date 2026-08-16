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Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri attracts interest from AC Milan

Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri attracts interest from AC Milan
Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri attracts interest from AC MilanRyan Crockett / DeFodi Images / Profimedia

AC Milan have emerged as a potential destination for Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri, with the teenager reportedly allowed to leave North London this summer.

The Rossoneri are searching for greater creativity and could move for the 19-year-old, who has struggled to secure regular first-team opportunities under Mikel Arteta. 

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Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Nwaneri’s Arsenal future is nearing its end as the summer window enters its final stages. 

"Ethan Nwaneri will leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window, as planned weeks ago. He’s not even on the bench today against Man City despite being involved in pre-season,” he wrote.

The winger, who became Arsenal’s youngest-ever Premier League debutant, has shown glimpses of his considerable potential despite limited opportunities. 

Nwaneri has scored four goals in 24 Premier League appearances, but his lack of consistent game time has raised questions over his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

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Premier LeagueEthan NwaneriArsenalAC MilanFootball transfers

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